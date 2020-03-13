Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Number of COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg rises to four

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 6:41 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. .
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

According to provincial officials, a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The individual is a man in his forties living in Winnipeg, who’s recently visited South Korea, the Philippines and Japan.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What’s open, closed — and cancelled — in Manitoba

Public health officials believe the man was exposed to the virus while outside of Canada.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to four. Three of those cases are presumptive, while one of them is confirmed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba schools to close for three weeks starting March 23

The provincial government is reminding everyone to reduce activities in large groups or crowds and to ensure ill staff and students stay home from school and work.

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread

Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread
Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Corona Virus in Manitoba
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.