Number of COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg rises to four

Send this page to someone via email

According to provincial officials, a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The individual is a man in his forties living in Winnipeg, who’s recently visited South Korea, the Philippines and Japan.

Public health officials believe the man was exposed to the virus while outside of Canada.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to four. Three of those cases are presumptive, while one of them is confirmed.

The provincial government is reminding everyone to reduce activities in large groups or crowds and to ensure ill staff and students stay home from school and work.

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread

2:26 Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread

Story continues below advertisement