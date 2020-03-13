Parrsboro homeowner assaulted by man with bat, suspects sought: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man in Parrsboro, N.S., was assaulted by another man with a metal bat on Thursday, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say two men wearing all black with bandannas over their faces pulled up to the home at around 6 p.m. in a newer model, black four-door Chevrolet pickup.

Police say one of the men entered the home, and as the victim ran down the hallway to see why the person was there, he was assaulted by the suspect with a metal baseball bat.

“The suspect then ran from the home, slashed the tires on the victim’s vehicle, then the two suspects left the area in the truck,” police stated in a news release Friday. “A woman was also in the home when the incident occurred, however, she was not hurt.”

Police say the victim was sent to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The only description of the suspects provided by police is that they are 5’11” and were wearing all black.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Parrsboro RCMP or Crime Stoppers.