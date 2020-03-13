Man, 61, facing charges after illegal cigarettes, drugs seized in Pictou County

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the seizure of illegal drugs and cigarettes in Pictou County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say its street crime enforcement unit searched a home on Diamon Street in Trenton on Thursday.

Police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, contraband cigarettes, a crossbow and a quantity of cash during the search.

The suspect was arrested in Westville, N.S. He has been released and is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

He is scheduled to face the charges in court on June 8.

