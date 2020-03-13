Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 61, facing charges after illegal cigarettes, drugs seized in Pictou County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 2:02 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 61-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the seizure of illegal drugs and cigarettes in Pictou County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say its street crime enforcement unit searched a home on Diamon Street in Trenton on Thursday.

READ MORE: 2 men facing theft charges after report of stolen cigarettes in Lunenburg, N.S.

Police say they seized crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, contraband cigarettes, a crossbow and a quantity of cash during the search.

The suspect was arrested in Westville, N.S. He has been released and is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

READ MORE: Meteghan RCMP looking for stolen handguns following break and enter

He is scheduled to face the charges in court on June 8.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaPoliceNova Scotia RCMPpictouPictou CountyContraband cigarettescrystal methamphetamineWestvillehydromorphone pills
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.