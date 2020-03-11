2 men facing theft charges after report of stolen cigarettes in Lunenburg, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending against two Nova Scotia men in connection with a reported theft of cigarettes worth approximately $2,500.

Police say officers responded to a service station in Lunenburg, N.S., on March 6 after cigarettes were reportedly stolen.

READ MORE: Meteghan RCMP looking for stolen handguns following break and enter

“Surveillance footage captured the suspect removing a case of cigarettes from a storage room,” Lunenburg RCMP said in a police news release on Wednesday.

On March 9, police obtained a search warrant for a home on the province’s western shore as part of the investigation.

In the search, police say officers recovered a number of reportedly stolen cigarettes, while two men were arrested and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Criminal charges sought against three Halifax police officers: chief Criminal charges sought against three Halifax police officers: chief

Police say the two men are facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

They have since been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 27.