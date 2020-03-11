Meteghan RCMP looking for stolen handguns following break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

A break and enter in a New Edinburgh, Digby County home on Sunday has resulted in four handguns and several rifles being stolen.

Meteghan RCMP said in a police news release Tuesday that “a homeowner returned home from work to find his firearms that were stored in locked cabinets missing.”

Police said they received help from a witness and determined the break-in happened between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

During the investigation, police were able to recover all of the rifles in two different locations in the area, but four handguns were still missing.

They are described as:

Sig Sauer P226R Elite Dark

Sig Sauer P227R

Springfield Armory XD40 Tactical

Ruger Mark 3 Hunter

Police said the serial numbers of the stolen firearms have been provided to police, adding that all firearms were registered and stored properly in locked cabinets inside the home.

Meteghan RCMP said they are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-645-2326 or through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.