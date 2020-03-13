Coronavirus: BC Ferries says passengers still can’t stay in cars on closed decks

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it is making adjustments to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but passengers still may not be able to stay in their vehicles during sailings.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says Transport Canada regulations that ban passengers from staying in vehicles parked on enclosed bottom decks while the ferry is in motion are still in effect.

“It is a Transport Canada regulation that restricts passengers from staying in their vehicles on the lower or enclosed car decks of our vessels,” Marshall said.

“Customers are certainly welcome to stay in their vehicles on the upper or open car decks of our vessels. We did consult with Transport Canada, and due to safety reasons, they are not waiving that restriction, but if somebody declares that they are exhibiting symptoms, we can certainly try to make accommodations for any customer like that.”

BC Ferries said in a statement that crews have been taking extra measures to clean “common areas and locations that are touched frequently by people throughout the day.”

British Columbia’s top doctor has urged residents to avoid all non-essential international travel, including to the U.S., amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The directions come as the province announces seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing B.C.’s total to 53.

— With files from Global News’ Simon Little

