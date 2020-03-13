Menu

Education

Coronavirus: New Brunswick athletic association cancels all inter-school events

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 11:48 am
The NBIAA has cancelled the hockey season.
The NBIAA has cancelled the hockey season. Global News, File

The association in charge of New Brunswick high school athletics has cancelled or postponed all events between schools until further notice.

The New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association (NBIAA) announced its decision on Friday, saying the measure was related to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also complies with a new directive from the province’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

READ MORE: 2 Atlantic Canadian provinces quarantine employees who attended Toronto mining convention

Spring sports practices within schools are allowed to continue.

The NBIAA said hockey has been cancelled for the remainder of the season and that it will provide information on spring sports as it becomes available.

