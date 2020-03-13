Coronavirus: New Brunswick athletic association cancels all inter-school events

Send this page to someone via email

The association in charge of New Brunswick high school athletics has cancelled or postponed all events between schools until further notice.

The New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association (NBIAA) announced its decision on Friday, saying the measure was related to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also complies with a new directive from the province’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Spring sports practices within schools are allowed to continue.

The NBIAA said hockey has been cancelled for the remainder of the season and that it will provide information on spring sports as it becomes available.

