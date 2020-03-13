Coronavirus: What’s open, closed and cancelled in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

With the first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, confirmed in Saskatchewan, a number of events in Saskatoon have been cancelled or postponed.

Saskatchewan Rush games have been suspended.

Hockey fans will also be disappointed as Saskatoon Blades games are on pause for now. This all comes as leagues around the world suspend or delay parts of their seasons.

The SaskTel Centre, where games would have been played, also has a number of shows in April. Celine Dion, who had a show planned there April 25, announced her Courage tour was postponed in North America on her Facebook page.

In a press release on its Twitter page, the SaskTel Centre said it “will provide an update as quickly as possible” about its other planned shows.

“Tickets for shows that are cancelled will be refunded … for events and games that are or may be postponed, tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled shows or games.”

An update related to COVID-19 and the impact on upcoming events. pic.twitter.com/CR20IGZ9P4 — SaskTel Centre (@SaskTelCtr) March 12, 2020

Classes are on as normal at the University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic, according to updates on the schools’ websites here and here.

With the first case of the novel coronavirus in Saskatoon, the city says it is actively preparing and assessing the impact of the situation as it develops.

It says it won’t be making decisions to close things lightly.

“When you make an event to close down something, what is the impact of closing that down? Are you impacting people who work hourly and only get paid hourly? So having to figure all of that out is really important,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of emergency management for the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Mayor Charlie Clark is urging residents to follow best practices.

“Continue to practise social distancing, wash your hands, cough into your sleeves, stay home if you’re sick,” he said.

“We can all play a role in helping to contain this virus from spreading.”

People looking for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan can check the provincial government’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

