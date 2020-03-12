Service Canada offices temporarily close after client exhibits COVID-19 symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Two Service Canada offices were closed for the majority of the day on Thursday after someone came into one exhibiting signs of coronavirus, a spokesperson with Employment and Social Development Canada told Global News.

In an emailed statement, Isabelle Maheu said the offices were closed after someone who recently travelled from one of the countries impacted by the coronavirus came into the Halifax office with a cough.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the government closed the office today,” Maheu stated. “We are currently investigating the situation, and are following up with local public health authorities to seek guidance on next steps.”

The Service Canada location in Dartmouth was also closed as a result. Signs could be seen outside both the Halifax and Dartmouth locations stating that the offices would be closing due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Maheu says anyone experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, difficulty breathing, or who has been self-isolated or quarantined, should not visit or enter any Service Canada office.

“As an alternative, you may access our services online or by calling 1 800 O-Canada,” she continued.

“The Government of Canada is working collaboratively with partners at all levels of government to respond to coronavirus, and to plan and prepare should the situation escalate.

There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but the province’s health authority expects cases will come as more are confirmed across Canada.

There are now more than 121,000 cases in 118 countries, according to statistics from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.