City of Calgary implements Municipal Emergency Plan amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In response to the constantly changing COVID-19 situation, the City of Calgary implemented its Municipal Emergency Plan on Thursday afternoon.

In effect as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the plan allows officials “to prioritize service delivery and dedicate resources to priority areas,” according to the City of Calgary’s website.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) also has more ability to “streamline decision making around corporate processes” under the plan.

All city employees who can work from home are now being asked to do so, and officials are working hard to keep those who can’t work from home safe.

“Physical separation and social distancing is important during viral events, and fewer workers in the facilities will allow the city to better protect all employees,” the website said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:34 Albertans advised against all travel outside Canada because of coronavirus: Province’s top doctor Albertans advised against all travel outside Canada because of coronavirus: Province’s top doctor

The city also banned all work-related international travel on Thursday, saying it was “taking action to internationally overreact, setting an example for business leaders and other organizations to act with caution as their first priority.”

READ MORE: Events in Calgary cancelled or postponed over coronavirus concerns

Domestic travel was still going ahead, the city said, but only after approval by an employee’s general manager.

Alberta’s total of confirmed cases of the virus rose to 23 on Thursday, with the province launching “aggressive new measures” to stop the spread, including advising all Albertans against travelling outside the country, and “asking all large gatherings or international events in the province to be cancelled.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is expected to give an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a news conference at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.