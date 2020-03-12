Events in Calgary cancelled or postponed over coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus continues to spread on a global level since late last year. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the outbreak as a pandemic.

As a result of the spread, organizations have been cancelling and postponing events across the globe.

Here’s a list of Calgary events that organizers have cancelled or postponed in light of coronavirus concerns (in alphabetical order):

Alberta Soccer

Alberta Soccer postponed its provincial championships after a recommendation from the Alberta Soccer Risk Management Committee.

Senior provincials were set to be hosted in Calgary March 20-22.

Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, Ask Me Anything

The monthly event has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

Ask Me Anything was set for March 12 at the Mchugh House.

Calgary Minor Soccer Association

The Calgary Minor Soccer Association postponed all 2020 indoor provincial championships after a recommendation from the Alberta Soccer Risk Management.

2020 Indoor Provincial Championships were scheduled in Calgary March 13-15.

Calgary Safety Expo

The City of Calgary cancelled the annual event as a precaution, citing safety concerns due to the rising number confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The expo was scheduled for March 11-12.

Calgary WordFest

Organizers said after reviewing the health criteria and due to the “intimate” nature of many of their upcoming events, they’ve made the decision to suspend programming through the end of April.

Fashion with Purpose

Organizers cited the threat of the COVID-19 virus as the reason for postponing the fashion show.

The event was slated to take place on April 4, it has now been postponed to Nov. 21.

International Speed Skating

The speedskating long-track Grand Prix and the speedskating long-track finale were slated to take place at the Olympic Oval. The international events were cancelled due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 in countries, or areas, where the University of Calgary has suspended travel.

The competitions were scheduled for March 14-15 and March 19-22.

National Hockey League

The NHL announced it would pause the 2019-20 season, beginning with Thursday night’s games.

Calgary Flames issued a statement Wednesday, saying “the health, safety and well-being of our fans, staff and players remain the most important priority of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. CSEC is in full support of the National Hockey League’s decision to pause the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19.”

Timbit Jamboree

Officials stated the event was cancelled “due to exceeding the threshold of a ‘mass gathering.'”

Other scheduled tournaments with Hockey Calgary are expected to proceed as scheduled.

The Jamboree was slated to take place March 14.

November Project

November Project workouts and social events in all cities have been cancelled “until further notice.”

The Calgary group offers weekly workouts online that people can do from home.

Western Hockey League

The 2019-20 CHL season has been paused until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19.

Calgary Hitmen games will not be played at this time.

World’s Longest Hockey Game

On Tuesday, organizers of the World’s Longest Hockey Game, a marathon event that spans 12 days, announced the fundraising event will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak, as well as economic turmoil in Alberta.

The event was set to be hosted in Calgary in July.

World’s Longest Indigenous Hockey Game

Organizers released a statement Thursday that cited safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 and economic turmoil as reasons for the cancellation.

The event was scheduled in Calgary in July, but has been postponed until 2021.

2020 COOP FIS Cross Country World Cup

The decision to cancel the competition was made on Tuesday, organizers said: “As hosts of the 2020 COOP FIS Cross Country World Cup event, this is a sad day. However, the safety of our community is paramount in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The event was scheduled to take place in Canmore from March 20 to 22.

— More to come…