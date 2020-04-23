Coronavirus: 2020 Calgary Folk Music Festival cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Folk Music Festival announced on Thursday that its 2020 three-day main event has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic paused the presentation of the live music that fuels our diverse community,” the festival said in a news release.

“So, with heavy hearts, we need to share that we have to cancel the 41st annual festival on Prince’s Island Park due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.” Tweet This

The festival said it understands this is “tough news” for the entire community, but said it’s committed to the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved in making the festival happen, which includes volunteers, vendors, artisans and of course, artists.

“For 41 years, the Calgary Folk Music Festival has been Calgary’s live music and cultural soul; a vital summer soundtrack for our city and visitors,” the festival said.

Each year, about 53,000 people attend the weekend festival, which takes over the downtown park, to “sing, dance, laugh and revel in magical concerts and collaborations by icons and upstarts from around the corner and the globe.”

The 2020 Calgary Stampede was also cancelled on Thursday.

Those who have already bought their tickets for the 2020 folk festival are eligible for a full refund or they can donate their ticket back to the festival and get a tax receipt.

The festival itself is the marquee event for the Calgary Folk Music Festival, but the organization holds events year-round, including its smaller-scale winter festival, Block Heater.

“We know it’s a challenging time for many folks,” the festival said.

“As a charitable arts organization in these uncertain times, we want to offer our sincere gratitude for your ongoing support of the Calgary Folk Music Festival.”

The festival said it’s planning digital programming in the coming months, and over the next year, for would-be festival-goers and the general public to enjoy.

“Most of all, we look forward to sharing a joyful festival on our beloved Prince’s Island home in July 2021,” the festival said. Tweet This

The Calgary Folk Music Festival is the latest in a long line of festivals to cancel their summer events, including Calgary’s Sled Island Music and Arts festival, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, the Regina Folk Festival and the Winnipeg Folk Fest.