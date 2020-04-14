Menu

Entertainment

Winnipeg Folk Fest pulls plug on 2020 event due to coronavirus pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 5:32 pm
The 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival has been cancelled.
The 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival has been cancelled. Marek Tkach / Global News

An iconic Manitoba festival has pulled the plug on its 2020 event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival announced Tuesday that it’s following in the footsteps of other large festivals worldwide by cancelling this year’s 47th annual event — slated for July 9 to 12 — due to COVID-19.

“We care about you and your health, first and foremost, and we cannot plan and deliver the Winnipeg Folk Fest you expect while ensuring everyone’s safety in the difficult current conditions,” the event’s organizers said in a statement.

“Although we will not be able to reunite at Birds Hill Provincial Park this year, we look forward to seeing you and being together again in July 2021.”

This year’s scheduled event had already been dealt a blow when one of its headliners, legendary U.S. singer-songwriter John Prine, died from COVID-19 earlier this month.

READ MORE: John Prine, legendary U.S. folk singer-songwriter, dead at 73

The 2020 lineup also included artists like Tegan and Sara, Sharon van Etten, Vance Joy, Judy Collins and Guided by Voices.

In its statement, the festival said people who have already purchased tickets will receive full refunds, but are being encouraged to donate their ticket costs as tax-deductible contributions to the Winnipeg Folk Festival, which is a non-profit charitable organization.

Ticketholders will receive information soon about how to obtain a refund.

