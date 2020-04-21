Regina Folk Festival cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After 50 successful years of bringing arts and music to Regina’s downtown, the Regina Folk Festival has officially been cancelled for 2020.

The event was scheduled to take place on August 7-9. Due to COVID-19, however, the non-profit has decided to follow advice from both federal and provincial governments to cancel all mass gatherings.

“Ultimately, we don’t want to put anybody in jeopardy by coming to our festival,” said executive director Josh Haugerud.

“It’s supposed to be a fun, safe space for everyone.”

The announcement comes only one day after the organization introduced Haugerud as the new executive director, taking over for former CEO and creative director Sandra Butel.

Even though Haugerud said this is not an ideal way to start off in his role, it was necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of Regina residents.

“It just didn’t make sense this year to continue on with the uncertainty of the virus, and the potential that it has to be harmful to people that would come to the festival,” Haugerud said.

After announcing on April 1 that alternative ways of delivering the festival were being considered, the cancellation comes with a heavy heart from all who have been working towards 2020’s festival since last year.

“It’s very sad. The team put in a lot of work to book this festival. We were really excited about the acts that were coming,” said Haugerud.

The acts that were supposed to perform have yet to be announced. The organization said they will still be highlighting those performers on their social media platforms in the coming weeks and months, in hopes of encouraging donations to musicians during the pandemic.

Those who have purchased tickets for 2020’s festival will have a number of options to consider going forward. RFF is offering for tickets to carry over for 2021’s festival, or tickets can be refunded upon request.

In lieu of these options, festival-goers can also view their ticket as a way of supporting the arts during this time of financial hardship.

“We know this is a difficult time for everybody, but we want to encourage folks to consider their ticket as a donation to the Regina Folk Festival,” Haugerud said.

“Music and arts are what is getting us through this crisis, and if we want to see them thrive after the crisis, we have to support them throughout it.”

