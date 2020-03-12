Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide daily update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. PT, Thursday.

On Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in the province had climbed to 46, including one fatality.

Ten of those cases are linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care home in North Vancouver. Two additional cases were identified Thursday at another long-term care home in West Vancouver.

1:36 Coronavirus: How will U.S. travel ban impact YVR? Coronavirus: How will U.S. travel ban impact YVR?

Five of B.C.’s known cases were transmitted through the community and have unknown sources.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus a pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Surrey Vaisakhi parade cancelled to stop coronavirus spread

At least 138 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Canada.

1:54 B.C. schools urge calm and education during coronavirus outbreak B.C. schools urge calm and education during coronavirus outbreak

Major sports leagues including the NHL, NBA and MLS have suspended their seasons until further notice, and a number of major events in B.C. have been cancelled or postponed.

The United States has also suspended travel for non-citizens from continental Europe.

Canada has yet to restrict entry through its borders, but is asking travellers from China’s Wuhan province, Iran, and Italy to self-isolate for 14 days.