SJHL season continues despite coronavirus concerns

Professional and amateur sporting events in Canada and across North America are suspending play over concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is bucking that trend.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the league said the season will go on.

“The Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League will currently continue its season as planned,” SJHL president Bill Chow said in the statement.

“The SJHL has provided its teams with several precautionary health advisories to follow regarding the coronavirus as well as the flu.”

Chow said if higher levels of government or hockey administration issued restrictions, the league will re-evaluate its position.

The SJHL is currently in the first round of its playoffs.

A number of leagues, including the NHL and NBA, have suspended its seasons due to concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The WHL has also suspended its season.

Saskatchewan confirmed its first presumptive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The province said the patient, who is in their 60s, had recently travelled to Egypt.

