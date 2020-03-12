B.C. government ministers continue to hold press conferences amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

More than a half-dozen B.C. government ministers attended public events on Thursday amid growing global concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Four government MLAs, including Finance Minister Carole James, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy, and Tourism Minister Lisa Beare, attended the opening of Foundry Ridge Meadows.

“We are usually a very hugging crowd and we have done none of that and none of the handshaking,” Darcy said.

“At this stage the instructions we have all been given are that we keep social distance, that we stay home if we are sick.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming was in Surrey for an announcement about adding new student spaces.

Government officials are taking their direction from Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Beare was asked about the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the province’s tourism industry.

“Hopefully we will be able to have a strong summer season,” she said. “We remain low risk here in British Columbia.”

Premier John Horgan was scheduled to fly to Ottawa on Thursday to attend the First Minister Meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The in-person portion of the meetings was cancelled after Trudeau went into self-isolation.

The meetings will take place via teleconference on Friday.

There are numerous events scheduled for Friday, including Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson speaking at an event hosted by the North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen was scheduled to be in Burnaby to mark the completion of seismic upgrades at Armstrong Elementary school. The event has now been cancelled.

The B.C. legislature is currently on a two-week break. There has been no decision made yet on whether MLAs will return on March 23 as scheduled.