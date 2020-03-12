Coronavirus: 2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health has announced the city’s second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

This comes just a day after the city’s first case was announced — a man in his 40s exhibiting mild symptoms who had recently travelled to Austria.

On Thursday, Public Health said this second case, a woman in her 40s who recently travelled from Italy, has no connection to the city’s first case.

“The individual is currently in self-isolation at home with mild symptoms,” a news release from Ottawa Public Health said.

The release went on to say that the woman did not show any symptoms on her flight back from Italy, therefore, officials believe she is not a risk to other passengers.

“The individual has had no close contacts since returning from Italy,” Ottawa Public Health said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the wake of this second case, Ottawa Public Health announced they will be opening a community assessment centre at Brewer Arena in Old Ottawa South, where patients will be able to be tested for the virus.

Public Health noted the centre is currently not opened, but health officials are currently working on opening the site.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Brewer Arena will be the location of the 1st #COVID19 Community Assessment Centre Note: the site is NOT CURRENTLY OPEN. The focus is on getting it operational as soon as possible. More details to follow. Media availability will be offered once the site is ready pic.twitter.com/K6TtplPOCY — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) March 12, 2020