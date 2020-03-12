Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 12:36 pm
Ottawa Public Health officials say a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the nation's capital Thursday.
Ottawa Public Health officials say a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the nation's capital Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa Public Health has announced the city’s second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

This comes just a day after the city’s first case was announced — a man in his 40s exhibiting mild symptoms who had recently travelled to Austria.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 1st case of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa

On Thursday, Public Health said this second case, a woman in her 40s who recently travelled from Italy, has no connection to the city’s first case.

“The individual is currently in self-isolation at home with mild symptoms,” a news release from Ottawa Public Health said.

The release went on to say that the woman did not show any symptoms on her flight back from Italy, therefore, officials believe she is not a risk to other passengers.

“The individual has had no close contacts since returning from Italy,” Ottawa Public Health said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $1 billion CDN national response fund

In the wake of this second case, Ottawa Public Health announced they will be opening a community assessment centre at Brewer Arena in Old Ottawa South, where patients will be able to be tested for the virus.

Public Health noted the centre is currently not opened, but health officials are currently working on opening the site.

