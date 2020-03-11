Coronavirus: 1st case of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has it’s first reported case of the new coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

The case was confirmed in a daily update posted by Ontario health officials Wednesday morning.

Officials said it involves a man in his 40s who recently travelled to Austria.

He went to Ottawa Hospital and is now in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the province announced additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the provincial total up to 41.

One of the cases involves a man in his 50s who recently attended a conference in Toronto, but there is no word on if he recently travelled internationally. Officials are now investigating whether or not that case is Ontario’s first instance of community spread of the virus.

