Health

Coronavirus: 1st case of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 11:49 am
Updated March 11, 2020 11:50 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Top health official outlines measures to prevent ‘rapid rise’ in cases
WATCH ABOVE: On Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam outlined measures that Canadians can take to protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent a “rapid rise” in cases, stating that many of the cases occur in “working age adults” and that individuals should follow local public health information, including and hand washing and staying home when ill.

Ottawa has it’s first reported case of the new coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

The case was confirmed in a daily update posted by Ontario health officials Wednesday morning.

Officials said it involves a man in his 40s who recently travelled to Austria.

READ MORE: More COVID-19 cases announced across Ontario, provincial total now at 41

He went to Ottawa Hospital and is now in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the province announced additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the provincial total up to 41.

One of the cases involves a man in his 50s who recently attended a conference in Toronto, but there is no word on if he recently travelled internationally. Officials are now investigating whether or not that case is Ontario’s first instance of community spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $1 billion CDN national response fund
