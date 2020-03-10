Global News at 11 Edmonton March 10 2020 11:00pm 02:03 Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alberta rises to 14 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta doubled to 14 on Tuesday. As Sarah Komadina explains, the province’s chief medical officer said all of the cases are travel-related. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6659695/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6659695/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?