Jacques-Cartier Bridge’s multi-purpose bike path reopens in time for spring

Spring has sprung in Montreal as the multi-purpose path on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge is once again accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.

The walkway and bike lane along the structure that connects the city to Longueuil reopened early Thursday morning.

In December, Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. closed the path for the snowy and chilly months following a winter maintenance pilot project from the previous year.

At the time, the corporation found the de-icing and snow removal measures were not enough to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

However, 25 people were selected to use the path as part of a pilot project between Dec. 23 and Feb. 29.

The multi-purpose path will now remain open at all times, but it could close sometimes at night due to maintenance work or weather conditions.

“It is essential to comply with the closure notices for the multi-use path and the sidewalk for safety reasons,” the corporation said in a statement.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines