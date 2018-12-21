Bike path and walkway on Jacques-Cartier bridge closes for the winter months

The bike path and pedestrian walkway that goes across the Jacques-Cartier bridge has closed for the winter.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. (JCCBI) advised pedestrians and cyclists that the multipurpose path will no longer be open because of public safety reasons.

The decision comes following negative results from a winter maintenance pilot project that was in effect last year.

The pilot tested different snow removal and de-icing products, but the bridge corporation found they were not effective enough to ensure the safety of users.

“To date, no viable and safe solution has been identified that will keep cyclists safe at all times on this unique path during the winter,” said Joëlle-Ann Blanchette, communications adviser.

In the coming months, the bridge corporation said it will conduct new tests to “mitigate residual risks,” during the winter months.

Weather conditions permitting, the multipurpose path is expected to reopen in the spring of 2019.