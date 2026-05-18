Globe Theatre production sparks controversy after teachers, students walk out

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‘The Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer’ celebrated its hundredth performance at the Globe Theatre in Regina, but a recent incident has taken the spotlight off the milestone.

On May 6, Grade 12 students from Campbell Collegiate were forced to leave the performance mid-way after teachers deemed the subject matter too mature. The play takes what is meant to be a humorous approach to colonization, but the educators took exception to a particular scene.

The scene in question features a drag performer.

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Playwright and director Kevin Loring says script materials were given to the teachers beforehand and nothing should have been a surprise.

“Teachers are busy, but sometimes they don’t read those materials or look at that email,” says Loring.

A clip of the controversial scene was shared online, despite filming during a play being frowned upon. The clip has sparked online hate towards the Globe Theatre and the production’s actors, specifically the one who played the drag performer.

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“Theatre is a safe place,” says Loring, “it’s supposed to be a safe place. And it’s completely uncalled for to direct hatred towards trans or non-binary folks. It’s not cool at all.”

Regina Public Schools said in a statement that teachers felt the play reached higher levels of maturity than expected. Globe Theatre issued a statement saying they stand by their programming decisions.

Sania Ali has more details in the video.