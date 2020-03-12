TSX, Wall Street pause trading for 2nd time in a week as stocks crater

North American markets resumed trading on Thursday after triggering the second temporary halt in a week after U.S. President Donal Trump announced a 30-day ban for travel between the U.S. and Europe.
Just minutes after markets opened, both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange implemented a Level 1 market-wide circuit breaker that put equity markets on pause for 15 minutes.
In Toronto, Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index was down more than 1,000 points at the start of trading after officially wading into a bear market territory on Wednesday, down just over 20 per cent from its peak in February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the technology-heavy Nasdaq indexes also tumbled more than 6.5 per cent at market open as airline and other travel-related stocks cratered.
Trading halts are meant to help soften market crashes but interrupting steep stock sell-offs and giving investors a better chance to assess the situation. In both the U.S. and Canada, a Level 1 trading halt shuts down trading for 15 minutes after a drop of seven per cent; Level 2 pauses trading for 15 minutes after a 13-per cent plunge; and Level 3 shuts down the entire trading day if the index falls by 20 per cent.
