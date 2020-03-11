Menu

Crime

2 charged after Fredericton police seize stolen property, drugs

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 7:32 pm
.
. Fredericton Police Force

Two men are facing charges in connection with the seizure of stolen property, drugs and cash in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Police Force says a warrant was executed at a home in the city’s north end on Tuesday.

As a result, officers seized a quantity of drugs, more than $21,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency, as well as significant amount of stolen property.

Two men were arrested at the home.

Marcus Daniel McIntyre, 45, has been charged with six counts of possession of cocaine, hydromorphone and morphine for the purpose of trafficking, one count of prohibited driving, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

McIntyre appeared in court on Wednesday and is scheduled to return on Friday.

Shawn Andrew Cochrane, 31, of Maugerville, N.B., also appeared in court on Wednesday to face two charges of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He too will appear in court on Friday.

