Crime

Northern New Brunswick homicide victim identified as police seek public’s help

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 3:27 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 3:28 pm
The exact cause of her death has not been released. Don Mitchell / Global News

The victim of a homicide in northern New Brunswick on Sunday has been identified as Erika Ann Vautour.

READ MORE: Woman’s death in northern New Brunswick deemed a homicide

New Brunswick RCMP say the 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a Saint-Ignace, N.B., home just after 6:30 a.m.

She was sent to hospital, where she died.

The exact cause of her death has not been released, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

“Police are releasing the victim’s name to help further the investigation,” said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a news release Tuesday.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in eastern New Brunswick

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on Saint Ignace Road between the evening of Saturday, March 7 and the morning of Sunday, March 8 to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
