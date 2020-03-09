Woman’s death in northern New Brunswick deemed a homicide  

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a 39-year-old woman from northern New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a home on Saint-Ignace Road just after 6:30 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive woman.

The woman from Saint-Ignace was taken to hospital, where she died.

The exact cause of the woman’s death has yet to be determined. Police say an autopsy will be conducted soon.

It is believed this was an isolated incident, police added.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.