Crime

Woman’s death in northern New Brunswick deemed a homicide  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 3:20 pm
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. .
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

Police say a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a 39-year-old woman from northern New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a home on Saint-Ignace Road just after 6:30 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive woman.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in eastern New Brunswick

The woman from Saint-Ignace was taken to hospital, where she died.

The exact cause of the woman’s death has yet to be determined. Police say an autopsy will be conducted soon.

It is believed this was an isolated incident, police added.

READ MORE: RCMP say death of New Brunswick teen now considered a homicide

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

