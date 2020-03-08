Two bodies found inside rural New Brunswick home destroyed by fire 

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in central New Brunswick made a grim discovery Saturday after fire destroyed a home northeast of Fredericton.

RCMP say two bodies were found inside the burned-out home in Upper Salmon Creek.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. and most of the home was destroyed by the time firefighters arrived.

Police are working with the coroner’s office to confirm their identities and the cause of death.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and New Brunswick’s fire marshal is investigating.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the West District RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.