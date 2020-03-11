Manitoba NDP block PCs from introducing 2020 provincial budget, won’t be released Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s official opposition has blocked the Pallister government from introducing its new budget, and the government says it won’t be released as planned Wednesday.

In a release from the Manitoba NDP sent Wednesday afternoon the party said it was using “procedural tactics” in the house to keep the PCs “from introducing their harmful legislation.”

The action means Manitoba’s Finance Minister wasn’t able to read the budget speech in the house.

“We were elected to do a job — stand up to Brian Pallister and stop his plan to hurt families and front line workers,” said NDP Leader, Wab Kinew, in the release.

“Today, and every day until the legislative deadline has passed, we will do everything possible to prevent the Pallister government from ramming through their harmful legislation.”

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media after the party blocked the Pallister government from introducing its budget Wednesday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Manitoba’s 2020 budget had been scheduled to be unveiled Wednesday afternoon, but the NDP said they blocked the budget over their opposition to nearly 20 bills.

The NDP said the PCs would still be able to table the budget documents before the house, meaning it can pass at the same time it would have otherwise.

Today we are delaying the Pallister conservative government’s attempt to ram through 20+ bills that will be bad for schools, students, pensions and everyone who has to go to work for a living. #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/EBXMLHiTSZ — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) March 11, 2020

