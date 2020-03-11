Menu

Politics

Budget will tackle possible coronavirus effects, says Manitoba government

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 11:28 am
Brianne Goertzen from the Manitoba Health Coalition talks about her organizations concerns over the province's health-care overhaul ahead of the provincial budget being released.

It’s budget day in Manitoba and the Progressive Conservative government says the new fiscal plan will take into consideration the economic effects of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Brian Pallister says the budget will outline a number of scenarios, including reduced economic growth and what that could mean for the province’s bottom line.

READ MORE: Manitoba to cut payroll tax in Wednesday’s budget

With stock markets falling and organizers of large public events considering cancellations, Pallister says the province is preparing for any outcome.

Manitoba School Board Association’s expectations on 2020 provincial budget

On the spending side, the government plans to spend $35 million for additional personal protective supplies — such as gloves, face masks and shields — for health-care workers and patients.

Pallister says the province is in a better position than it was a few years ago, because his government has added hundreds of millions of dollars to its rainy-day fund.

Story continues below advertisement

The fund had just over $100 million in 2016 and had reached $571 million at the end of the last fiscal year.

Manitoba Heavy Construction Association’s expectations on 2020 provincial budget
Keystone Agriculture Producer’s expectations on 2020 provincial budget
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Brian PallisterManitoba politicsManitoba budgetcoronavirus in manitobaManitoba Budget 2020how many taxes will I pay in ManitobaManitoba budget dayMantioba taxeswhat's in the manitoba budgetWhats the manitoba budget
