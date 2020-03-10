Manitoba to cut payroll tax in Wednesday’s budget

The Manitoba government says it’s going to reduce its so-called “payroll tax” in Wednesday’s provincial budget.
The tax, formally called the health and post-secondary education levy, applies to employers with annual salaries of more than $1.25 million.
Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is going to raise that base to $1.5 million as of next January — the first increase since 2007.
Critics of the payroll tax say it stifles job-creation and makes Manitoba less competitive than Saskatchewan and Alberta, which don’t have a similar tax.
The Progressive Conservative government has already announced a one-point drop in the provincial sales tax for July 1, which will be partially offset by a new $25 per tonne carbon tax.
Opposition parties have accused the government of focusing on tax and spending cuts at the expense of proper funding for health care and education.
