Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba to cut payroll tax in Wednesday’s budget

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 2:00 pm
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is going to reduce its so-called payroll tax in Wednesday's provincial budget.
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is going to reduce its so-called payroll tax in Wednesday's provincial budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government says it’s going to reduce its so-called “payroll tax” in Wednesday’s provincial budget.

The tax, formally called the health and post-secondary education levy, applies to employers with annual salaries of more than $1.25 million.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is going to raise that base to $1.5 million as of next January — the first increase since 2007.

READ MORE: Budget battle continues between Winnipeg and the province

Critics of the payroll tax say it stifles job-creation and makes Manitoba less competitive than Saskatchewan and Alberta, which don’t have a similar tax.

The Progressive Conservative government has already announced a one-point drop in the provincial sales tax for July 1, which will be partially offset by a new $25 per tonne carbon tax.

Opposition parties have accused the government of focusing on tax and spending cuts at the expense of proper funding for health care and education.

Story continues below advertisement
Budget 2019 proof the government is ‘living within our means’
Budget 2019 proof the government is ‘living within our means’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentManitoba budgetScott FieldingPayroll TaxesManitoba cuts payroll taxes
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.