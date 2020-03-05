Manitoba government to reduce PST to 6 per cent, implement flat $25-per-tonne carbon tax

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government plans to reduce the PST to 6 per cent.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Thursday. The change will come into effect July 1.

Pallister also announced it will implement its flat $25-per-ton Green Levy at the same time.

The province estimates it will save businesses and citizens more than $1 billion over the next five years, with the average household saving $359 a year with the PST cut.

Pallister says cutting the PST will save Manitobans $325 million per year — with the average household saving $359 in 2022 with the tax at six per cent. — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) March 5, 2020

Calling it a made-in-Manitoba carbon levy, Pallister said the federal government “ignored” their attempt to work together on climate change.

“We have no choice but to act now to protect Manitobans from the rising federal government carbon tax they are bringing in this year,” he said.

Pallister said he wants to see special exemptions for the province due to our hydro-electric infrastructure.

Pallister originally planned a $25-per-ton levy in 2017, but withdrew it when the federal government said it was not high enough.

The federal government then imposed its own tax on Manitoba and three other provinces, and that tax is set to rise to $50 a ton by 2022.

Pallister says Manitoba has a thorough plan to reduce emissions, including its carbon price, and Ottawa should respect it.

Just last week, the province filed written arguments in federal court to back its demand that the federal tax be struck down. A date for Manitoba’s challenge of the tax has not been set.

The province announced earlier this week that the provincial deficit was smaller than budgeted.

“Manitoba is showing continued progress toward balancing the budget and steadily reducing the deficit,” said Minister Scott Fielding Tuesday, before crediting Manitoba’s steady economy for the extra revenue.

The third-quarter report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year shows the province’s projected deficit at the end of the year will be about $325 million, down from a previously estimated $360 million.

-With files from the Canadian Press