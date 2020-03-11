Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec mother pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in toddler daughter’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 12:12 pm
Audrey Gagnon is escorted by police on her way to the courthouse in Quebec City, Thursday, April 19, 2018. .
Audrey Gagnon is escorted by police on her way to the courthouse in Quebec City, Thursday, April 19, 2018. . Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Audrey Gagnon, whose two-year-old daughter was found dead in a garbage bin in Quebec in April 2018, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 14 years.

Gagnon, 25, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Rosalie Gagnon on Wednesday at the Quebec City courthouse. She also pleaded guilty to interfering with a dead body, for which she received five years in prison, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

READ MORE: Miscommunication between youth protection, shelter to blame for death of Quebec City toddler — CDPDJ

Quebec Superior Court Justice Carl Thibault approved the joint suggestion of the Crown and the defence.

Gagnon’s plea puts an end to proceedings and will prevent the holding of a trial, which was expected to begin in a month.

Story continues below advertisement

The death of Rosalie sent shockwaves across the province. It was a passerby who originally found the child’s bloody stroller.

READ MORE: Missing two-year-old found dead in Quebec City

Police officers then traced the mother, who ultimately took them to the garbage bin in Quebec City’s Charlesbourg district, where the child’s body was located.

Rosalie was stabbed 32 times and possibly strangled, according to the evidence presented by the Crown.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Second Degree MurderQuebec Superior CourtRosalie GagnonAudrey GagnonQuebec City toddler deathAudrey Gagnon guiltyAudrey Gagnon pleads guiltyAudrey Gagnon sentencedCarl ThibaultRosalieRosalie Gagnon death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.