Quebec mother pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in toddler daughter’s death

Audrey Gagnon, whose two-year-old daughter was found dead in a garbage bin in Quebec in April 2018, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 14 years.

Gagnon, 25, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Rosalie Gagnon on Wednesday at the Quebec City courthouse. She also pleaded guilty to interfering with a dead body, for which she received five years in prison, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Carl Thibault approved the joint suggestion of the Crown and the defence.

Gagnon’s plea puts an end to proceedings and will prevent the holding of a trial, which was expected to begin in a month.

The death of Rosalie sent shockwaves across the province. It was a passerby who originally found the child’s bloody stroller.

Police officers then traced the mother, who ultimately took them to the garbage bin in Quebec City’s Charlesbourg district, where the child’s body was located.

Rosalie was stabbed 32 times and possibly strangled, according to the evidence presented by the Crown.