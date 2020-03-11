Coronavirus: Physician tests positive for COVID-19 says Hamilton public health

Send this page to someone via email

A physician from the Juravinski Cancer Centre is in self-isolation in Burlington after a positive test for COVID-19.

Hamilton Health Sciences says they received the positive test result on Tuesday.

“The individual recently returned from international travel and started experiencing symptoms,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

“She attended the emergency department at Juravinski Hospital where she was tested for the new coronavirus.”

The province confirms the woman – in her 30’s – is the 41st positive case.

“She has since been in self-isolation at home. However, she was working at the Juravinski Cancer Center the afternoon of March 9 and saw patients and interacted with colleagues and staff. Those individuals are being contacted.”

HHS says it’s been working closely with Public Health to determine and implement the “most appropriate response.”

The agency says in spite of the case, risks of contracting the virus is low for those working, receiving care, or visiting the Juravinski March 9 is very low.

As of Wednesday, federal public health officials confirmed 93 cases of COVID-19 in Canada. More than 113,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the disease.

