Crime

Man found guilty in Calgary quadruple killing case appeals sentence, conviction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 9:02 pm
Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who goes by Diana Liao, and Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, are after being arrested by Calgary police. Global News

A Calgary man found guilty for his roles in a quadruple killing is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao were given life sentences last month for the first-degree murder of Hanock Afowerk in 2017.

The remains of Cody Pfeiffer and sisters Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear were found in Afowerk’s burned-out car days before his tortured body was found by a rural highway.

Kebede, who is 27, was also sentenced to six years for being an accessory after Pfeiffer’s murder, and Liao was sentenced to seven years for being an accessory after the murders of the three victims in the car.

No one has been charged with the murders of Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear, who prosecutors believe were killed because they were witnesses to Afowerk’s killing.

Kebede argues in his notice of appeal that there were errors pertaining to his charter rights, questions about a police statement and use of what he calls hearsay at the trial.

He also questions the qualifications of a Crown expert.

Kebede also says he intends to apply to Legal Aid for a lawyer and, if a new trial is ordered, he does not want it to be before a jury.

Liao has not filed an appeal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
