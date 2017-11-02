Victim’s father travels to court for appearance of accused in Calgary burnt-car quadruple-homicide case

The father of one of three people found dead in a burned-out car in Calgary says he was willing to drive for two hours in the snow to attend a court appearance for a duo charged in relation to his son’s death.

Troy Pfeiffer says he plans to make the trip from the village of Barons in southern Alberta every time Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, and Tewodros Kebede have a court date.

The two are charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths last summer of sisters Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear and of Cody Pfeiffer.

Liao and Kebede are also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk, the owner of the car.

Liao was excused from court Thursday while Kebede appeared by video and did not speak.

Troy Pfeiffer said he wanted to hit the screen when Kebede first appeared, but then the anxiety he has had since his son’s death bubbled up and his palms got sweaty.