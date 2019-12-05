Menu

Crime

‘Heart of darkness:’ Closing arguments in Calgary quadruple killing trial

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 3:31 pm
A prosecutor says the trial for two people accused in connection with a 2017 quadruple killing in Calgary is like a journey into the heart of darkness.
A prosecutor says the trial for two people accused in connection with a 2017 quadruple killing in Calgary is like a journey into the heart of darkness. Burn marks from a vehicle fire mar the wall of a house under construction in northwestern Calgary on Monday, July 10, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

A prosecutor in the trial of two people accused in a Calgary quadruple killing has told jurors the case is like a journey into the heart of darkness.

Brian Holtby has delivered the Crown’s closing arguments in the trial of Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao.

The pair are accused of first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk, who the jurors were told was a petty criminal who made fake identification.

READ MORE: Calgary burnt-car quadruple homicide case put over to end of January

Holtby told the jury that Afowerk was kidnapped, tortured and killed for little more than monetary gain and perhaps an enjoyment in inflicting pain.

Three other people — Cody Pfeiffer and sisters Tiffany Ear and Glynnis Fox — were found dead in Afowerk’s car early on July 10, 2017, near a construction site.

Story continues below advertisement

Liao is charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths of all three, while Kebede is charged with being an accessory in Pfeiffer’s death.

READ MORE: Victim’s father travels to court for appearance of accused in Calgary burnt-car quadruple-homicide case

Holtby says Pfeiffer, Ear and Fox lived together in an apartment and it’s the Crown’s theory they were killed for being witnesses.

All three were shot to death before their bodies were burned, the trial heard.

“This case has been a journey into the heart of darkness, and we have seen the horror that human beings can inflict upon one another,” Holtby said in his closing arguments.

The Crown’s case rested heavily on cellphone evidence that put the accused at the sites of where it’s believed the three lived, were killed and where their bodies were disposed.

The defence did not call any evidence.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CalgaryCody PfeifferGlynnis FoxTiffany EarHanock AfowerkCalgary Quadruple-HomicideYu Chieh LiaoCalgary Burnt Car HomicideCalgary first degree murderTewodros Kebede
