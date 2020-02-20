Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing hearing Thursday for pair found guilty in quadruple Calgary killing

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 8:13 am
Burn marks from a vehicle fire mar the wall of a house under construction in northwestern Calgary on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Burn marks from a vehicle fire mar the wall of a house under construction in northwestern Calgary on Monday, July 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

A sentencing hearing is to begin in Calgary on Thursday for a woman and man found guilty in a 2017 quadruple killing that stemmed from a kidnap-for-ransom plot.

Yu Chieh Liao, who also goes by the first name Diana, and Tewodros Kebede were convicted in December of first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk.

READ MORE: Accused in Calgary quadruple killing trial found guilty on all charges

Liao was also found guilty of being an accessory after the murders of Cody Pfeiffer, Glynnis Fox, and Tiffany Ear, whose remains were found in Afowerk’s burned-out car.

Police investigate after three bodies were found inside a burning vehicle in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Police investigate after three bodies were found inside a burning vehicle in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. on Monday, July 10, 2017. Contributed/Pawel Korycki

Kebede was convicted of being an accessory after Pfeiffer’s murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard the three in the car were killed because they were witnesses to Afowerk’s murder.

But no one has been charged with killing them.

READ MORE: Calgary police say quadruple murder victims were ‘brutally’ killed

The jury heard multiple people besides the accused were involved in the deaths.

Relatives have said that Fox and Ear, sisters from the Stoney Nakoda Nation, left behind sixteen children between them.

The trial heard they lived in the same apartment as Pfeiffer, who the Crown argued may have been asked to help dump Afowerk’s body.

(From left to right) Tiffany Ear, Cody Pfeiffer, Hanock Afowerk and Glynnis Fox were all killed in what Calgary police call a “brutal” quadruple murder.
(From left to right) Tiffany Ear, Cody Pfeiffer, Hanock Afowerk and Glynnis Fox were all killed in what Calgary police call a “brutal” quadruple murder. Global News

Days after the three were found dead in his burned Chevy Cruze, Afowerk’s remains were discovered by a rural highway west of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard that Afowerk, who made fake identification, was kidnapped, held for ransom, tortured and killed when he was no longer of any use.

READ MORE: ‘Heart of darkness:’ Closing arguments in Calgary quadruple killing trial

A jury deliberated for nearly three days and more than 70 Crown witnesses testified during the six-week trial.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeSentencing HearingCody PfeifferGlynnis FoxConvictedHanock AfowerkCalgary trialYu Chieh LiaoTewodros Kebedesetencingand Tiffany EarDiana Chieh Liao
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.