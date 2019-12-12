Accused in Calgary quadruple killing trial found guilty on all charges

Two people charged in connection with the deaths of four people were found guilty of all charges they had been facing in a Calgary courtroom on Thursday night.
Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk.
Kebede was also charged with being an accessory in the death of Cody Pfeiffer while Liao was also charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths of Pfeiffer, Tiffany Ear and Glynnis Fox.
All three were found dead in Afowerk’s car near a construction site on July 10, 2017.
During closing arguments in the trial, the Crown prosecutor told the jury that Afowerk was kidnapped, tortured and killed for an insignificant financial benefit and suggested the accused may have enjoyed inflicting pain on him.
In his closing argument, the Crown prosecutor said Pfeiffer, Ear and Fox all lived together and that he believed they were killed for being witnesses to Afowerk’s killing.
Court heard that all three were shot to death and that their bodies were later burned.
First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
More to come…
–With files from The Canadian Press’ Lauren Krugel
