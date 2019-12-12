Accused in Calgary quadruple killing trial found guilty on all charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two people charged in connection with the deaths of four people were found guilty of all charges they had been facing in a Calgary courtroom on Thursday night.

Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk.

BREAKING: A jury has delivered a verdict in 2017 quadruple homicide case. Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao, who also goes by the name Diana, have both been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk. #yyc BACKGROUND: https://t.co/YABqLc5sxz — Blake Lough (@Blake_Lough) December 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Kebede was also charged with being an accessory in the death of Cody Pfeiffer while Liao was also charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths of Pfeiffer, Tiffany Ear and Glynnis Fox.

All three were found dead in Afowerk’s car near a construction site on July 10, 2017.

During closing arguments in the trial, the Crown prosecutor told the jury that Afowerk was kidnapped, tortured and killed for an insignificant financial benefit and suggested the accused may have enjoyed inflicting pain on him.

READ MORE: ‘Heart of darkness:’ Closing arguments in Calgary quadruple killing trial

In his closing argument, the Crown prosecutor said Pfeiffer, Ear and Fox all lived together and that he believed they were killed for being witnesses to Afowerk’s killing.

Court heard that all three were shot to death and that their bodies were later burned.

A prosecutor said the trial for two people accused in connection with a 2017 quadruple killing in Calgary is like a journey into the heart of darkness. Burn marks from a vehicle fire mar the wall of a house under construction in northwestern Calgary on Monday, July 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Lauren Krugel

Watch below: Some videos about a quadruple killing in 2017 in southern Alberta.