Crime

Winnipeg police shoot, kill man allegedly found stabbing victims in Charleswood home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 12:59 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul / Global News

Winnipeg police say a call about a man stabbing people at a Charleswood home led to a fatal officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls about the attacks — a call police are calling family trouble — at a home in the 100 block of Kowalsky Crescent around 4:45 a.m.

Police say responding officers found a 27-year-old male resident of the home attacking two other adult residents of the home with an edged weapon.

The 27-year-old man was shot by police.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said the suspect was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The two other residents of the home were also rushed to hospital, one in stable condition and the other in unstable condition.

Police didn’t release the victim’s ages or genders, or comment on their relationship to the 27-year-old man.

Police say the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba was notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

