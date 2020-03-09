Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged in bowling alley shooting misidentified his target, police say

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 6:56 pm
A man and a woman are facing charges after a shooting at Uptown Lanes Friday night.
A man and a woman are facing charges after a shooting at Uptown Lanes Friday night. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

A man is facing a number of charges for allegedly firing shots at a group of people after police say he misidentified his target at a Winnipeg bowling alley Friday night.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said it’s believed the suspect thought he recognized someone he’s in a dispute with and followed a group to the parking lot of Uptown Lanes on St. Matthews Avenue, armed with a handgun.

Witnesses told police the man fired multiple shots at the group of about seven people.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest two after 7 people shot at in parking lot

“We’re not exactly sure whether the person was part of that group and left, or whether he thought they were in the group,” Carver said Monday.

“But he had no intention of shooting that group.”

Story continues below advertisement

No one in the group — which included children under the age of 15 — was injured.

“[It’s] absolutely amazing no one was hit,” Carver said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say feud between gangs led to Citizen nightclub killing, retaliation homicide

Following an investigation by the major crimes unit, two suspects were arrested at an apartment on Adsum Drive Saturday night.

Jayden Riley Derksen, 20, was charged with seven counts of pointing a firearm and seven counts of assault with a weapon, among other weapons charges.

Kara-Leigh Traverse, 18, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other weapons charges.

The person targeted in the shooting has not been identified.

One shot in Osborne restaurant Sunday morning
One shot in Osborne restaurant Sunday morning
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingWinnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeBowling Alleyst. matthews avenueWinnipeg Bowling Alley Shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.