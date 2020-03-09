Winnipeg man charged in bowling alley shooting misidentified his target, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a number of charges for allegedly firing shots at a group of people after police say he misidentified his target at a Winnipeg bowling alley Friday night.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said it’s believed the suspect thought he recognized someone he’s in a dispute with and followed a group to the parking lot of Uptown Lanes on St. Matthews Avenue, armed with a handgun.

Witnesses told police the man fired multiple shots at the group of about seven people.

“We’re not exactly sure whether the person was part of that group and left, or whether he thought they were in the group,” Carver said Monday.

“But he had no intention of shooting that group.”

No one in the group — which included children under the age of 15 — was injured.

“[It’s] absolutely amazing no one was hit,” Carver said.

Following an investigation by the major crimes unit, two suspects were arrested at an apartment on Adsum Drive Saturday night.

Jayden Riley Derksen, 20, was charged with seven counts of pointing a firearm and seven counts of assault with a weapon, among other weapons charges.

Kara-Leigh Traverse, 18, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other weapons charges.

The person targeted in the shooting has not been identified.

