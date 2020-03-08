Menu

Crime

Winnipeg Police arrest two after 7 people shot at in parking lot

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 6:11 pm
Updated March 8, 2020 6:27 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police arrested two people after witnesses told officers a man shot a gun at a group of people.

Police say on Friday at about 11:25 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 1300 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Customers told police a man, who was with a woman, fired multiple shots at a group of about seven people.

No one was injured.

Detectives from the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and on Saturday night, officers arrested two suspects at an apartment on Adsum Drive.

Winnipeg police say gang feud that has left two dead is ongoing

Jayden Riley Derksen, 20, was charged with seven counts of pointing a firearm, seven counts of assault with a weapon, among other weapons charges.

Kara-Leigh Traverse, 18, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other weapons charges.

