Toronto councillor in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19

A City of Toronto councillor is at home in self-isolated after he says he came into direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Josh Matlow released a statement on Monday and said he came into contact with the person on Thursday. He said they had just returned from a conference in Washington, D.C.

“While I am completely asymptomatic, out of an abundance of caution, and on the advice of Dr. Eileen de Villa, the City’s Medical Officer of Health, I am going into self-isolation until March 20,” he wrote.

“It is very important to note that I have been informed by Dr. de Villa that because I am asymptomatic, no one, including my family, is at an elevated risk of having contracted the virus due to contact with me.”

Matlow said he is cancelling all of his public events scheduled for the duration of isolation period.

Meanwhile, Montreal MP Anthony Housefather also reported he is in self-isolation.

He told Global News he received an email from Toronto Public Health advising a Toronto attendee at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference tested positive for COVID-19. Housefather was among the attendees at the conference.

“Toronto public health has to do tracing of that individual and so we were advised to stay at home await their recommendation,” he said in a statement.

“I feel absolutely fine and it has already been a week since I left the conference. I hope to receive further information from Toronto Public Health in the next day.”

As of Monday, there were 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.