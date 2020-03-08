Menu

Coronavirus: Ted Cruz in self-isolation after shaking hands with man later diagnosed

By Ashraf Khalil And Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
Posted March 8, 2020 8:33 pm
Updated March 8, 2020 8:35 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ted Cruz says spread of COVID-19 puts in question the ethics of organizations like WHO
WATCH ABOVE (March 4): Ted Cruz says spread of COVID-19 puts in question the ethics of organizations like WHO

WASHINGTON — GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday he will remain at his home in Texas after learning that he shook hands and briefly chatted with a man in suburban Washington who has tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Washington, D.C., has 1st presumptive case

In a statement, Cruz said he met the man 10 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Oxon Hill, Maryland. The Texas Republican said he’s not experiencing any symptoms and feels fine and has been advised by medical authorities that the odds of transmission were extremely low.

Yet, Cruz said, out of an abundance of caution he will remain at home in Texas until a full 14 days have passed since the interaction. He said medical authorities advised him that those who have interacted with him in the last 10 days should not be concerned about potential transmission.

COVID-19: D.C. Mayor confirms first presumptive case in Washington
COVID-19: D.C. Mayor confirms first presumptive case in Washington
