3 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, brings total to 7

Alberta has recorded three new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, provincial health officials confirmed Monday morning.

That brings the total number of presumptive cases in the province to seven, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta Health is scheduled to hold a media availability at 1 p.m. Monday to update the public on the province’s presumptive cases of COVID-19. At that time, the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will also talk about work that is underway to protect public health.

In an update Sunday, Hinshaw said the third and fourth cases of COVID-19 were found in a man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 30s in the Calgary zone.

Hinshaw said that both cases were travel-related and both patients are recovering in isolation at home with support from public health officials.

Hinshaw stressed Sunday that the risk of exposure to the virus remained low in Alberta, but added that may change in the coming weeks.

Last week, the province announced medical officials identified two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one in Calgary and the other in Edmonton.

On Sunday, Hinshaw said that the first case, a Calgary woman in her 50s who had been on a Grand Princess ship out of California, had been confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

On Monday morning, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended all Canadians avoid travelling on cruise ships to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There are 71 confirmed and presumed Canadian cases, Tam said Monday morning.

