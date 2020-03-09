Quebec designates specialized clinics to handle coronavirus as fourth case confirmed

The Quebec government is designating three clinics across the province to handle COVID-19 as the province confirmed it has four confirmed cases and one presumptive case of the novel coronavirus Monday evening.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced the boost in measures on Monday, saying the first clinic in Montreal is now open to the public at the Hôtel-Dieu hospital.

“We are still in a situation in Quebec where the transmission is low but we remain extremely vigilant because the situation can change at any time,” McCann said during a news conference in downtown Montreal.

A clinic will also open in the Quebec City region on Wednesday. A third designated clinic for the new coronavirus in the Montérégie region will open early next week.

“These clinics are designated to evaluate and intervene with people who could have COVID-19,” said McCann. “These people, the way to get these clinics is to call 811 and 811 will refer them to the clinic. “It will be upon appointment.”

As of Monday evening, there are four confirmed cases and one presumptive case of the virus in Quebec. The clinics, according to McCann, are complementary to the four hospitals designated to handle cases that require isolation.

As worries mount over the spread of the virus, the province has also set up a new hotline for anyone who has questions or requires more information about COVID-19. They can contact 1-877-644-4545.

However, McCann stressed that people who are experiencing symptoms should still contact 811.

While the number of cases continues to rise in Canada, the province’s director of public health is calling for calm. He also urged Quebecers to use preventive measures, including proper handwashing.

“We are taking this seriously,” said Dr. Horacio Arruda. “But we are not panicking.”

As the province enhances its protocols to handle cases, it is also prepared to handle an outbreak of COVID-19, according to McCann.

“We are quite ready — quite ready — because we have been preparing for weeks,” she said.

In Canada, there are at least 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The majority of them are in Ontario and British Columbia.

