Overnight fire on Grosvenor Avenue closes River Heights streets

A house fire overnight in Winnipeg’s River Heights neighbourhood meant streets were closed in the area while crews finished their work.

Firefighters were called to the two-and-a-half storey home in the 900 block of Grosvenor Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring from the home and went inside to fight it but quickly had to retreat and “transition to a defensive attack using aerial ladder trucks,” the City of Winnipeg said in a statement.

People inside the home were able to escape before crews arrived. Firefighters were also able to rescue several exotic birds, however a family cat is missing.

Officials said the home is likely a complete loss.

TRAFFIC ALERT: STAFFORD CLOSURE.

Due to a fire.

Complete Closure between Yale and Dorchester for both north and southbound traffic.

Use alternate routes.

Expect delays for southbound Stafford.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/GBNrflSGDB — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) March 9, 2020

Stafford Street was closed Monday morning in both directions between Yale and Dorchester avenues. Grosvenor Avenue was also closed between Stafford and Wentworth streets.

“Once open, drivers should use caution in this area, as water used to fight the fire has frozen,” said the city.

“The City of Winnipeg is monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents as required.

