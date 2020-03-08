Over 1,000 people evacuated from The Dome after bomb threat

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax nightclub was forced to evacuate early Sunday morning after it received a bomb threat.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to The Dome on Argyle Street just before 1 a.m.

Police say approximately 1,300 patrons and staff were evacuated from the building as a result of the bomb threat.

Halifax Transit provided a bus as a temporary shelter for those that could not leave the area.

Police blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic surrounding the club on Argyle, Carmichael, Prince and Grafton streets.

At about 3:20 a.m., a police dog trained in explosive detection and confirmed there was no explosive device inside the bar.

Streets were re-opened to traffic by 3:40 a.m.

There were no injuries, but police say hundreds of patrons were evacuated without their jackets and many couldn’t leave the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. Police say they currently do not have suspect information.