Politicians eat lunch in Edmonton’s Chinatown to support amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians from Edmonton gathered for lunch in Chinatown on Friday to show their support for the community.

Businesses in Chinatowns across Canada have reported a drop in activity since COVID-19 hit China in January.

READ MORE: ‘Support them or lose them’: Chinatowns across Canada grapple with coronavirus fears

Ten members of the NDP caucus, including leader Rachel Notley, met at Dynasty Century Palace Restaurant. The eatery on 97 Street has seen business drop roughly 40 per cent due, in part, to coronavirus concerns.

The virus originated in Hubei province of China and has since spread to every continent except Antarctica.

Last Friday, the Chinatown and Area Business Association said businesses have reported sales are down between 30 and 50 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Story continues below advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus fears trigger up to 50% drop in business in Edmonton’s Chinatown

“I want to make sure that the community came out and showed that it’s safe,” said MLA Thomas Dang, who organized the lunch meeting. “It’s something we should support. It’s the businesses we should support right here in Edmonton.”

Owner Tom Ly said the support means a lot.

“Not just to my restaurant, but to the Chinese community — especially Chinatown. Chinatowns are suffering all across Canada. Hopefully everyone will come and support us,” he said. Tweet This

Chinatown businesses in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto have all reported a decline in customers.

On Friday, the province announced a presumptive case of the coronavirus in the Edmonton zone. The patient is a man in his 40s who recently returned from a business trip to the United States.

Alberta’s first presumptive case is a woman in her 50s from Calgary, who health officials believe contracted the virus aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

— With files from The Canadian Press