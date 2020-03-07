2 patients die from coronavirus in Florida, first U.S. deaths outside West Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Two people in Florida who previously tested positive for the new coronavirus have died, state health officials announced Friday, bringing the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16.

The Florida Department of Health said the two patients who died were in their 70s and had traveled overseas. It’s not yet clear where the two had travelled.

One of the fatal cases was a previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County, in Florida’s Panhandle. The man had pre-existing health conditions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said when announcing the case Thursday.

The second death was one of three new presumptive cases announced in the state. The fatal case involved an elderly person in Lee County.

The other two new cases, aged 65 and 75, are in isolation in Broward County.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

As of Friday night, the new announcements bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state from four to seven.

Officials had previously announced five Florida residents who had been traveling in China have also been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus.

The deaths in Florida bring the total number of fatal coronavirus cases in the U.S. to 16, and mark the first deaths outside of the West Coast.

One death has been reported in California, while the remaining 13 are in Washington state. At least 10 of those are connected to a nursing home in Kirkland, a Seattle suburb.

Data from Johns Hopkins University has the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. at 338, although the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only listed 164 cases as of Friday night, across 19 states.

On Friday, Vice-President Mike Pence announced 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship had tested positive for the coronavirus, 19 of them crew members.

Health officials undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure Friday to help public health agencies deal with crisis, and spur development of vaccines and treatments.

Pence said testing kits have been distributed to every state in the country, with testing underway in most of those states.

The CDC says it had tested 1,583 patients as of Thursday. That number does not count the number of people being tested by local and state health authorities.

—With files from the Associated Press